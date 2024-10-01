Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Post Comes With A Warning: "Don't Troll My..."

Priyanka Chopra struck throwback gold in her photo archive on Monday. She shared a picture collage featuring a click from her childhood and another shot from her modelling days. Priyanka began the note with a warning: "Don't troll my 9 year old self." She added in the caption, "So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre teen era with a Boy cut hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma Madhu Chopra ) I went from a katori cut to this. so it was a win. "

The second picture, Priyanka revealed, is from the time she was 17 and had just won Miss India in 2000. She wrote, "And on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe... Both pictures taken less than a decade apart. As Britney Spears very articulately put it... I'm not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how I felt then, entering the big world of entertainment."

"Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though , aren't we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today. What did your younger self do for you? Post your #growupchallenge. Thank you to who made this side by side picture and sent me," an excerpt from her post read.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show (Quantico) and has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few. She will next be seen in the swashbuckler The Bluff. She will also be seen in Heads Of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.