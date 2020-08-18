Priyanka Chopra Smiles As She Revels In 'Mother Nature's Medicine'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie of herself from one of her recent outings and captioned it, "Mother nature's medicine." In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is dressed in a top and shorts with trekking boots. She was all smiles. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka Chopra's travelling has been restricted and last week, she shared a picture of herself from inside an aircraft. She captioned the post "wanderlust." As the travelling restrictions have eased, it appears that Priyanka Chopra is back to work with added incentives of a few casual outings. Last seen in The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra has several projects line-up including The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

Meanwhile, this is Priyanka Chopra's second post of the day - the first one was about her memoir Unfinished. It appears that Priyanka Chopra used the time during the lockdown to complete her memoir which she announced in 2018. She shared a picture of the manuscript and wrote, "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon."

In a tweet, Priyanka Chopra said that every word in Unfinished "comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life."

Apart from the aforementioned films, Priyanka Chopra recently signed a multi-million dollar television deal with Amazon. Among her many projects with Amazon is Sangeet and spy series Citadel, in which she'll co-star with Richard Madden.