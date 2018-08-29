Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu's Comment On Nick Jonas' Post Is Proof She'll Be A Cool Mom-In-Law

Inside Priyanka and Nick's roka ceremony (courtesy priyanka.news)

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra is already on her way to become the coolest mom-in-law ever. After hosting Priyanka's fiance Nick Jonas and his family in Mumbai, Madhu Chopra is bonding with her would be damaad on Instagram. Nick Jonas recently Instagrammed a video of him from his workout regime - in the video, he can be seen in the midst of an intense battle rope workout session, which he posted with the caption: "Sweaty Tuesdays... with another killer workout." Madhu Chopra, who must have spotted the video while scrolling through, commented: "Geez." Priyanka had introduced Nick to her mother when she brought him along to India earlier this year.

Here's what Nick post and check out Madhu Chopra's comment below.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Nick Jonas' mother Denise Instagrammed a video from inside Priyanka and Nick's engagement party and wrote: "Thank you Madhu Chopra for being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you!" In the video, Denise Jonas and Madhu Chopra can be seen sharing the dance floor while the song 3 Peg plays in the background.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated their engagement with a party on the evening of their roka ceremony on August 18. Soon after the festivities, Nick and his family returned to the US while Priyanka, who extended her stay in Mumbai, flew out of India only recently. Speaking to DNA, Madhu Chopra had everything nice to say about Nick: "It was a new thing for him (Nick Jonas) and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people."

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted on a brunch date in Malibu.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who made their relationship official with roka photos on Instagram, have not yet announced a wedding date yet.