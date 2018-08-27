After Roka, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Pick Malibu For A Brunch Date

Priyanka and Nick spotted in Malibu (courtesy nickyanka18)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick had their roka ceremony in Mumbai earlier Priyanka, Nick were recently spotted in Malibu They went on a lunch date together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in one of the coolest parts of California recently - the couple went on a brunch date at plush beachfront eatery in Malibu, reported E News. Pictures from engaged couple's brunch date have been curated and shared by fan clubs on social media, which have sent the Internet into a tizzy. For her brunch date, Priyanka opted for a black shirt paired with flared denims while Nick was casually dressed in a shirt and pants. The couple were spotted twinning in similar sunglasses as they walked out of the restaurant hand-in-hand. Priyanka and Nick had their roka ceremony in Mumbai earlier this month.

Nick was accompanied by his parents to his roka ceremony, all of who returned to the US soon after the festivities. Priyanka, who extended her stay in Mumbai, flew out of India only recently and will reportedly attend a big scale wedding in Italy with her fiance. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying: "During the month-long trip, the actress will also be attending a wedding in Italy with Nick, the bride reportedly being the daughter of a corporate bigwig." Priyanka and Nick Jonas are reportedly looking forward to a September wedding.

After months of speculation, Priyanka Chopra made her relationship with the 25-year-old singer-songwriter official with a roka photo which said: "Taken... With all my heart and soul." The viral post currently has 4,625,725 likes since being posted on August 18. Later that night, Priyanka's engagement party was attended by the likes of Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra and the Ambanis.

Advertisement

Priyanka was also welcomed to the Jonas family with adorable posts on Nick's dad and brother's Instagram accounts.

Priyanka, who recently wrapped the first schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, will reportedly resume shooting in September.