Priyanka Chopra's Manager Recalls 'Dying Inside' Seeing The Actress's Hollywood Struggles: "She Has No Ego"

While Priyanka Chopra is a global icon today, her rise to fame in Hollywood has not been easy. Manager Anjula Acharia recently opened up about being mocked for bringing a "brown Bollywood girl to America". She also revealed "dying inside" seeing Priyanka-already a huge star in India-having to re-introduce herself in the West.

What's Happening

On The OK Sweetie Show, Anjula Acharia revealed, "I remember dying inside. Imagine you are with the Beyonce; of a country and nobody else knows she is the Beyonce - just you. And you're walking into a magazine she's already been on the cover of many times, and she's introducing herself, saying, 'You don't know who I am, but I am Priyanka Chopra.' I am meeting the assistant of the assistant in a cafeteria with her. I was suffering heartbreak for her. But she was so fabulous - she had no ego."

She continued, "Priyanka has actually taught me a lot about humility. There have been many times when I've said, 'We don't need to do that,' and she's been like, 'Yeah, we do.' There have been very specific moments when I've felt, 'We're above that,' and she's said, 'No, we are not.'"

On Being Called 'Stupid' For Bringing A 'Brown Bollywood Star To America'

Anjula also recalled, "People told me I was stupid when I brought Priyanka. Everyone was like, 'You can't break a brown Bollywood star in America.'"

She continued, "I went to Jimmy (Jimmy Iovine, the co-founder of Interscope Records) because we had signed her together through a label deal... I was having one of my insecure moments. There weren't very many, and I was like, 'Jimmy, people are saying that I'm crazy,' and he goes, 'Do you know everyone thought I was crazy when I wanted to launch a white rapper whose name was Eminem?'"

Priyanka debuted in Hollywood as the lead in ABC's Quantico in 2015. She then had a supporting role in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Some of her other projects include Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, Love Again and Isn't It Romantic.

Priyanka's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film Varanasi. She will play the role of Mandakini in the project. Recently, the actress attended a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad alongside co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as the director.

Priyanka also has The Bluff lined up, an action drama directed by Frank E. Flowers. The film features an ensemble cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz C~CHECK~rdova, Safiia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. In addition, she will return for Citadel Season 2, reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in the spy thriller series.