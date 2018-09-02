Priyanka Chopra's Future Father-In Law Paul Jonas' Company In Trouble, Files For Bankruptcy: Reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their families (Courtesy priyanka.news)

Highlights Paul Jonas is reportedly planning to sell some of company's property Paul was in India with his wife Denise for Nick and Priyanka's engagement Paul is married to Denise Jonas and are parents to the Jonas Brothers

Priyanka Chopra's future father-in-law Paul Jonas' real estate company is reportedly in trouble. According to a report in TMZ , Paul Jonas' New Jersey construction and real estate company has a debt of over $1 million, which includes an amount of $268k that the company lost from a case judgement. To pay off his debt, Paul Jonas is planning to sell some of the company's property, the TMZ report stated. Paul Jonas is married to Denise Jonas and are parents to the Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin. The trio had a very successful career as a band and after parting ways in 2013 to build their individual portfolios, they continue to do prosper. Nick Jonas is said to be worth $25 million approximately. Joe and Kevin had also made a fortune out of their music. In trying times like these, it is expected that Jonas Brothers will bail out Papa Jonas from the crisis.

Paul Jonas was in India with his wife Denise for son Nick and Priyanka Chopra's engagement ceremony. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony last month. The roka was an intimate affair with the family's close associates in attendance. Later in the evening, a grand engagement party was hosted, which was attended by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma. Mukesh Ambani was also attended the party along with wife Nita and daughter Isha Ambani. After the roka, Nick Jonas returned to the US with his parents.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed together at Met Gala 2017 for the first time. However, they reportedly started dating only a few months ago. The newly engaged couple were recently spotted holidaying in Mexico.