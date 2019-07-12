Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish For Brother Siddharth Is A Throwback To Her Sangeet

Priyanka Chopra tweeted this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Busy star Priyanka Chopra may have a hectic schedule but there's always time for birthday wishes. The 36-year-old actress wished her brother Siddharth Chopra on his 30th birthday with an adorable message on social media and attached an even more adorable photo of the birthday boy and Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas. "Happy big 30, Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I'm so proud of you," wrote Priyanka and added: "Best brother ever" in the hashtags. The photo of Siddharth that Priyanka dug out is actually a throwback to her sangeet- it is the first time that Siddharth Chopra shared the dance floor with Nick Jonas.

Here's how Priyanka made her brother Siddharth's birthday special:

Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I'm so proud of you. #bestbrotherever@Iamsidchoprapic.twitter.com/pEaVWurO1W — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 12, 2019

An early birthday wish for Siddharth had already arrived from mom Madhu Chopra:

However, now that we are reminded of Priyanka's filmy sangeet from December last year, here's how the Jonases and the Chopras set the dance floor on fire. Priyanka and Nick had two weddings in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace with a friends-and-family only guest list in attendance. Ahead of the wedding, Siddharth was also part of Nick Jonas' bachelor's trip.

Earlier this year, Siddharth Chopra, who is a restauranteur, trended for his engagement to London-based Ishita Kumar and then later featured in headlines after the wedding was called off mutually. Both Priyanka and Nick had attended his engagement ceremony and later in May, only Priyanka had flown in when the wedding was cancelled.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy prepping for the upcoming BeautyCon festival in Los Angeles. Back home, she has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink lined up for release.

