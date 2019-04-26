Priyanka Chopra Soaking In Family Love Ahead Of Brother Siddharth's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra dined out with her family (courtesy Instagram)

When in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra wants to spend all her time with family and she ended Thursday on a happy note with a family dinner. The 36-year-old actress, who is in town minus her husband, Instagrammed a priceless family photo from a Chopra-special dinner, comprising her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and other close-knit members of the family. "Mumbai diaries... Family," she captioned the photo. Meanwhile, we spotted Nick Jonas' dad Kevin Jonas' comment on Priyanka's post, who wrote: "Love to our family." For the night out, Priyanka opted for a classy outfit in green and paired it with matching heels.

Here's how Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her family time:

The actress and her family was also photographed by the paparazzi while exiting the Mumbai hotel last night. Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra walked out together. Priyanka Chopra, why so pretty?

While Parineeti Chopra may have been busy last night but she made up for it by catching up with Priyanka Chopra sooner. She also introduced the a new Chopra member into the family: "Meet Bailey Chopra! And like in any other Punjabi family - I (his aunt) named him! Hahaha."

Priyanka Chopra is said to be in Mumbai for the wedding of her brother Siddharth, who is all set to marry Ishitaa Kumar. Siddharth and Ishita had their roka ceremony in February when Nick Jonas had also flown in from the US. Priyanka had introduced the officially engaged couple on her Instagram with an adorable post.

Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar have reportedly set a wedding date at the end of this month, which will be followed by a reception on April 30.

