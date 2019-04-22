Inside Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's First Easter As Mr And Mrs. Mama Jonas, Why So Cute?

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brushed off their busy schedules for a family-only Easter Sunday. The couple, who got married in December, celebrated the Easter holiday with the Jonases and shared glimpses of the festivities on their Instagram. Priyanka Chopra zeroed in on a cute photo of herself and Nick Jonas along with Denise Jonas for an Easter-special greeting and wrote: "Happy Easter from ours to yours." Nick Jonas' father Kevin Jonas was the man behind the camera. For the in-house Easter celebrations, Priyanka opted for a violet skirt and knife-pleated top while Nick Jonas was at his suited best.

However, it is the cute Denise Jonas who stole the show. Moms are the best.

Nick Jonas clicked loved-up moment with Priyanka to share it as his Instagram greeting. "Happy Easter to you and yours! From me and mine," he wrote.

We also spotted Denise Jonas on Papa Jonas' Instagram: "Happy Easter from our home to yours."

Priyanka Chopra has often revealed in interviews that Nick Jonas is an extremely family oriented person and the Jonases always "travel in packs." The couple divide their time between the Jonases and the Chopras during their work breaks. They celebrated Thanksgiving in New Delhi with Priyanka and her family while Christmas was rung in with the Jonases back in the US. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' December wedding was also a family and close friends only affair with the Jonases giving tough competition to the ladkiwale on the dance floor.

Priyanka Chopra just announced a film with Mindy Kaling while back home, she has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in her line-up.

