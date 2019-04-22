Priyanka Chopra's 'Husband Appreciation Post' For Nick Jonas Is Simply Adorable

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

We were not even over the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Easter celebrations yet and the actress shared another loved-up picture of herself along with her husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram profile on Monday evening. In the oh-so-adorable picture, the 36-year-old actress can be seen smiling with all heart as she lovingly looks at Nick Jonas. Priyanka can be seen dressed in a soft pink outfit, while Nick complimented her in a blue coloured suit. Priyanka's caption on the post was as mushy as the picture. In her post, the Quantico actress referred to Nick as "Number 1" husband and wrote: "You make me smile. I'm so proud of you! Number 1." She added the hashtag "husbandappreciationpost."

Needless to say, Priyanka's post received lots of love from her Instafam and over 7 lakh likes within a few minutes. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

So cute!

Earlier on Monday morning, Priyanka shared a picture of herself along with her husband Nick Jonas and her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. "Happy Easter from ours to yours," read the caption on Priyanka's post. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profile and we simply love it when that happens. We just can't seem to get enough of the couple's social media PDA and these posts prove why:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur in December last year.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? Her next release is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar.

Nick Jonas will next be seen inJumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sequel, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

