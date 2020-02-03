Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish For 6-Year-Old Niece Alena Is As Cute As The Pic

Priyanka Chopra with niece Alena (courtesy priyankachopra)

Happy birthday, Alena! Kevin Jonas and Danielle's elder daughter Alena's sixth birthday was made extra special by Priyanka Chopra with an adorable birthday wish. On Monday morning, the 37-year-old actress tweeted a cute little birthday greeting for Nick Jonas' niece Alena. "Happy 6th birthday, beautiful. You are very loved, Alena!" tweeted Priyanka Chopra. She zeroed in on a cuteness overloaded photo of herself with Alena. In the sun-kissed photo, Priyanka and Alena can be seen chilling together as they flip through the pages of a book. Kevin Jonas and Danielle are also parents to three-year-old daughter Valentina. Here's what Priyanka Chopra tweeted on Alena's sixth birthday:

Nick Jonas' nieces Alena and Valentina often feature in Priyanka Chopra's Instagram posts. On Mother's Day 2019, Priyanka shared a photo of the Jonases fam-jamming while wishing her mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram. Alena Jonas stole all the attention.

Alena and Valentina also adorably starred in this photo of Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas from the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour performance in Miami, Florida.

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Grammy Awards with Nick Jonas. Ahead of that, she was spotted at the Golden Globes, where she was a presenter. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.