Priyanka Chopra To Birthday Girl Sophie Turner: 'Jonas Sisters Forever, Last Night Was Epic'

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner from Amsterdam (courtesy priyankachopra)

Looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast at Sophie Turner's birthday party on February 21. The Game Of Thrones actress blew out 23 candles at her birthday party, glimpses of which have been curated by fan clubs on social media. And to top it all, Priyanka Chopra had the best birthday greeting for her future sister-in-law. Priyanka and Sophie are the 'Jonas sisters' after all! Sophie Turner is engaged to nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas. Here's how Priyanka described last night's party and sent out birthday hugs to Sophie: "To one of the most beautiful fun people I've known. Happy birthday Sophie Turner, you are loved! I can't wait to see you as the most beautiful bride. Have the most brilliant year... #jsisters 4eva! Joe Jonas, you are the most thoughtful! Last night was epic."

Happy birthday, Sophie Turner!

The birthday girl looked stunning in a metallic strappy dress for the bash while Priyanka opted for a black body con for the party. You can get a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick enjoying the party in these videos below. Sophie also got a birthday kiss from fiance Joe Jonas and danced her heart out at the party.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner quickly bonded as the Jonas sisters after Nick Jonas introduced the 36-year-old actress to his family. Sophie Turner was part of Priyanka's bridesmaids at her wedding and also had joined Priyanka for her bachelorette. Sophie and Priyanka almost always hang out together at Jonas family gatherings and even enjoyed the Super Bowl Sunday together.

Sophie Turner is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got engaged in October 2017.