Sophie Turner Had All The Right Moves At Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Sangeet

Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law-to-be Sophie Turner danced like no one's watching at the actress' sangeet in Jodhpur. Sophie is Joe Jonas' fiancee. A picture of her, dancing at Priyanka and Nick Jonas' sangeet, was shared on designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Instagram account. She was dressed in a beautiful red embroidered lehenga and accessorised her look with a maangteeka and juttis. "She's got the moves. Sophie Turner danced her way into our hearts at the sangeet. She wears Rechi by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla," read the caption. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married had two wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur over the weekend.

A better look of the ladkewala's performance (Nick performed too) was offered at the sangeet-special album released by Priyanka and Nick on their respective Instagram accounts. "Nick and I were looking forward to the sangeet (musical evening), another pre-wedding ritual... and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was," read an excerpt from Priyanka's caption. The set also offered glimpses of Priyanka's cousin Parineeti's performance. Meanwhile, Priyanka was joined on stage by her mother Madhu Chopra.

For the sangeet, which was held on Friday, Priyanka wore a stunning embroidered-sequinned sari by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla while Nick was dressed in a midnight blue silk kurta, also from the studios of the designer duo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married as per Christian rituals on December 1 and on December 2, a wedding as per Hindu traditions were held. The sangeet ceremony was followed by a spectacular mehendi on Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in New Delhi from Jodhpur with their respective families on Monday evening. A wedding reception will be hosted by the couple in the national capital on Tuesday.