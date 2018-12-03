Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Sangeet: Parineeti's First-Hand Account Of How Ladkewale 'Stumped' Ladkiwale

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sangeet ceremony.

Highlights "We were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow," wrote Parineeti "When the ladkawalas came to stage, they stumped us," she added "PS - We shared the trophy," wrote Parineeti

Seems like Priyanka Chopra's family left no stone unturned to win the trophy at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sangeet ceremony, which was held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka's sister Parineeti Chopra, in her latest Instagram post shared how the Chopra family decided to beat the ladkawalas at Priyanka and Nick's sangeet. Parineeti revealed that the ladkiwalas decide to enact Priyanka and Nick's love story in order to score some brownie points. "Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi (Priyanka) and Nick's love story through songs, scenes and skits - full Bollywood style." That's not it! She also shared how the family rehearsed for days and were "ready to beat the Jonas side hollow." However, much to everyone's surprise, the ladkwalas gave an amazing performance and in Parineeti's words, "they stumped us." The Namaste England actress explained how the ladkawalas not only sang and danced live but they also lip synced to Hindi songs. "Damn! We should have known," she added.

In the later section of the post, Parineeti explained how the spirit of competition might have been fierce but it was "overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise." And for those who are wondering what happened to the trophy, well it was shared by the ladkiwalas and the ladkewalas. "PS- We shared the trophy," wrote Parineeti.

Take a look at Parineeti's post here:

On Sunday, Parineeti shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony and wrote an adorable note for her "Nick jiju". She wrote: "The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times but we didn't have to worry about it - because Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas and the Chopra family is now united."

This is what we are talking about:

ICYMI, here are some pictures from Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony. On Sunday evening, Priyanka shared these pictures on Instagram and wrote: "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Saturday, which was followed by a traditional Hindu wedding, which took place on Sunday evening in the presence of close friends and family members.