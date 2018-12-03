Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Sangeet: Parineeti's First-Hand Account Of How Ladkewale 'Stumped' Ladkiwale

Highlights
- "We were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow," wrote Parineeti
- "When the ladkawalas came to stage, they stumped us," she added
- "PS - We shared the trophy," wrote Parineeti
Seems like Priyanka Chopra's family left no stone unturned to win the trophy at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sangeet ceremony, which was held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Priyanka's sister Parineeti Chopra, in her latest Instagram post shared how the Chopra family decided to beat the ladkawalas at Priyanka and Nick's sangeet. Parineeti revealed that the ladkiwalas decide to enact Priyanka and Nick's love story in order to score some brownie points. "Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi (Priyanka) and Nick's love story through songs, scenes and skits - full Bollywood style." That's not it! She also shared how the family rehearsed for days and were "ready to beat the Jonas side hollow." However, much to everyone's surprise, the ladkwalas gave an amazing performance and in Parineeti's words, "they stumped us." The Namaste England actress explained how the ladkawalas not only sang and danced live but they also lip synced to Hindi songs. "Damn! We should have known," she added.
In the later section of the post, Parineeti explained how the spirit of competition might have been fierce but it was "overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise." And for those who are wondering what happened to the trophy, well it was shared by the ladkiwalas and the ladkewalas. "PS- We shared the trophy," wrote Parineeti.
Take a look at Parineeti's post here:
For our SANGEET, the Chopra family decided to depict Mimi didi and Nick's love story though songs, scenes and skit - full bollywood style!!! The whole family rehearsed for days and days. And were ready to beat the Jonas side hollow!!! But when the ladka wallas came on stage, they stumped us. They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced LIVE, including lip syncing hindi songs!!!!!! Damn, we should have known. All of this - but the spirit of competition was overpowered with love, happiness, laughs, whistles, cheering and noise!!! Wow wow wow. WHAT A NIGHT. P.S. We shared the trophy
On Sunday, Parineeti shared a picture from the mehendi ceremony and wrote an adorable note for her "Nick jiju". She wrote: "The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times but we didn't have to worry about it - because Nick promised do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju! I'm so happy that the Jonas and the Chopra family is now united."
This is what we are talking about:
THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family are now united!!!
ICYMI, here are some pictures from Priyanka and Nick's sangeet ceremony. On Sunday evening, Priyanka shared these pictures on Instagram and wrote: "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love."
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas /: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Saturday, which was followed by a traditional Hindu wedding, which took place on Sunday evening in the presence of close friends and family members.