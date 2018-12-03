Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Fly Jodhpur-Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Jodhpur airport

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew out of Jodhpur on Monday afternoon. The newly married couple were photographed at the Jodhpur airport, where they greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. The new bride was stunning in a cyan saree while Nick accompanied her in safari jacket-and-pant combo. Priyanka accessorised her draped look with choorha and a pearl set. She also picked cat-eye sunglasses to add an edgy touch to her new-bride look. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday, which was followed by a Hindu wedding on Sunday. Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace was the venue for their wedding festivities.

Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the Jodhpur airport:

Priyanka and Nick at the Jodhpur airport

The newlyweds posed for the paparazzi

Priyanka and Nick married in Jodhpur

Ahead of Priyanka and Nick's arrival at the Jodhpur airport on Monday, the couple's wedding guests and family members flew out of the city. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra was photographed at the airport with her parents. Nick's brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also spotted at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra at the Jodhpur airport. Parineeti Chopra at the Jodhpur airport.

Parineeti Chopra's parents at the airport. Parineeti Chopra's parents at the airport.

Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle at the Jodhpur airport. Kevin Jonas with wife Danielle at the Jodhpur airport.

On Sunday evening, Priyanka shared glimpses of her glitzy sangeet ceremony, which appeared to have been held on Friday. Both the bride and the groom opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits for the function.

On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick shared stunning pictures from their mehendi ceremony on social media. "Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," read an excerpt from Priyanka's caption.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to share photos from their wedding ceremonies. Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!