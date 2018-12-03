Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Fly Jodhpur-Mumbai

Highlights
- Priyanka and Nick married in Jodhpur over the weekend
- Umaid Bhawan Palace was the venue for their wedding festivites
- Priyanka and Nick are yet to share their wedding photos
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew out of Jodhpur on Monday afternoon. The newly married couple were photographed at the Jodhpur airport, where they greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. The new bride was stunning in a cyan saree while Nick accompanied her in safari jacket-and-pant combo. Priyanka accessorised her draped look with choorha and a pearl set. She also picked cat-eye sunglasses to add an edgy touch to her new-bride look. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a Christian wedding ceremony on Saturday, which was followed by a Hindu wedding on Sunday. Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace was the venue for their wedding festivities.
Here are pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the Jodhpur airport:
Ahead of Priyanka and Nick's arrival at the Jodhpur airport on Monday, the couple's wedding guests and family members flew out of the city. Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra was photographed at the airport with her parents. Nick's brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also spotted at the airport.
On Sunday evening, Priyanka shared glimpses of her glitzy sangeet ceremony, which appeared to have been held on Friday. Both the bride and the groom opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits for the function.
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the lova and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas : @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
On Saturday, Priyanka and Nick shared stunning pictures from their mehendi ceremony on social media. "Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," read an excerpt from Priyanka's caption.
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed. @nickjonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to share photos from their wedding ceremonies. Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas!