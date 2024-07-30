Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pic With Akshay Kumar And Salman Khan From The Sets Of <i>Mujhse Shaadi Karogi </i>

Priyanka Chopra struck gold in her photo archive. The actress shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen posing with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. She captioned the post, "20 years of being Rani. Woah! Those brows though. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi #y2kbaby." Priyanka and Salman Khan are co-stars of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho. With Akshay, Priyanka has featured in films like Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Waqt: The Race Against Time.

This is what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas. Her upcoming projects include Heads Of State and The Bluff. She has featured in many Hollywood projects including The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn't It Romantic, A Kid Like Jake and We Can Be Heroes to name a few.

In terms of work, Salman Khan had two releases last year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan last year. Salman Khan also returned as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss. Salman Khan announced his next project on Eid this year and it is titled Sikandar. He will co-star with Rashmika Mandanna in the film which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

Akshay Kumar's impressive line up of film includes Welcome 3 (titled Welcome To The Jungle) and Housefull 5. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.