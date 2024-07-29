Priyanka Chopra's Aww-Dorable Reaction On Learning A 8-Month-Old Koala In Australia Is Named After Her

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film The Bluff in Australia recently visited the homestead Paradise Country at Gold Coast and discovered to her pleasant surprise that there is a baby koala named after her. The Brafi star blessed our feeds on Monday morning with a bunch of pictures and videos from her visit. In the first video, she's accompanied by friends as they're shown a tiny 8-month baby koala. The official then discloses that the koala's name is Priyanka, inspired by the actor herself. Priyanka says, “Are you serious?”, thanks the official, and poses with the koala for a picture. She also shared the picture, pointing at the koala named after her. Priyanka was seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt, light grey slackers, and a grey jacket for her outing.

Priyanka captioned the post, “A 8 month old koala joey named after me!! So sweet.. thank you @paradisecountrygc for the lovely surprise and for introducing us to the most amazing wildlife. Meerkats, koalas, kangaroos, Tasmanian devils and Dingo's! Thank you for all the work you're doing for wildlife conservation in Australia as well. Magical Sunday afternoon.” Her singer-actor-husband Nick Jonas commented, “You're cute. (Heart eyes emoji).”

Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry. Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will star in the first Broadway production of The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Whitney White.