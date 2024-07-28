Nick Jonas Explains Why He's Called "National <i>Jiju</i>": "I'm The Older Brother To India"

Nick Jonas, who is fondly called jiju by Indian fans and the paparazzi for being married to Priyanka Chopra, addressed the tag on the Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show. Whenever Nick Jonas accompanies Priyanka Chopra in the country, the paparazzi prefer to call him jiju instead of his real name. Sharing the reason behind it, Nick Jonas said, "As you know I am married to Priyanka. When we got married this hashtag started. I was 'National Jiju.' Jiju means elder sister's husband, so effectively I'm the older brother to India." The show host also played a clip from the Jonas Brothers concert in India, in which Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas introduced him as, "Jiju."

A few days ago, Nick posted these stunning pictures on Instagram on the occasion of Priyanka Chopra's birthday and he wrote in his caption, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love." Take a look:

Earlier, the singer-actor shared a picture from the day he proposed to Priyanka Chopra 6 years ago. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra can be seen showing her diamond ring as she hides her face. Nick Jonas, sharing the click, wrote in the caption, "I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes." Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State in April this year. The film is helmed by director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. She has announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry. Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren will star in the first Broadway production of The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Whitney White.