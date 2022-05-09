'Our Little Girl Is Finally Home': Priyanka Chopra Shares Daughter's Pic

Priyanka Chopra shares first pic with baby daughter.

Priyanka Chopra shared the first photo of her daughter Malti Marie on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the adorable photo, she is seen with her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas, holding their newborn. She also penned a long note along with the photo, sharing their "little girl is finally home" after spending "100 plus days" in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," wrote the actor.

She also thanked doctors and nurses at the hospital for taking of her little one.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you," read her post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. In January, they announced the new addition to their family with this post: "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dated each other for a few months and got married in December 2018.