Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Reacted When Nick Jonas Proposed

Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday, Instagrammed a loved-up post for husband Nick Jonas on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India) and shared how she reacted when Nick proposed to her two years ago, a day after her birthday. Priyanka, who is currently living in California with Nick, shared an adorable mirror selfie, in which the singer can be seen giving a peck on Priyanka's cheek. "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago, on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of every day since," wrote the actress. In her post, Priyanka also thanked her husband for making her birthday "incredibly memorable" during the "most unprecedented time" and called herself "the luckiest girl in the world." She wrote: "In the most unprecedented time, you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you."

Reacting to his wife's adorable post, Nick Jonas dropped an equally adorable comment. "Thank you for saying yes. I love you, beautiful," read Nick's comment.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the Met Gala 2017, where they both represented Ralph Lauren. A year later, the couple got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2.

On Priyanka Chopra's birthday, Nick Jonas shared a beautiful photograph of themselves and accompanied it with a sweet note. Captioning the photo, in which the couple can be seen adorably looking into each other's eyes, the singer wrote: "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday, beautiful."

Priyanka Chopra, was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, in which she co-starred with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling lined-up. Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger and Amazon's series titled Citadel.