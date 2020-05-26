Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' First Pic From First Date. Circa 2018

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

It's raining love on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Instagram profiles and we are loving every bit of it. The couple shared memories from their first date, which they went to over the Memorial weekend in 2018. Priyanka and Nick, who first met at the Met Gala 2017, where they both represented Ralph Lauren, shared pictures from their first date on their respective Instagrm profiles. One of the spots for the couple's date was the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Priyanka and Nick connected over baseball and little did they know then that they were making memories. "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you Nick Jonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," Priyanka captioned the post.

Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared a picture from another date with Priyanka. In the picture, the couple could be seen wearing cowboy hats. "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years," Nick captioned the post. In the comments section, Priyanka dropped a few hearts and wrote: "I love you jaan... Best decision of my life."

Earlier this month, Nick Jonas, in an interview with SiriusXM Radio, revealed that he has been teaching piano to his wife Priyanka. Reviewing her performance, Nick said, "She is picking it up and doing a very good job," Nick said during the interview. The Jumanji actor added, "She is very musical and she has had a musical career as well. She was signed as a recording artist in the US and in India. She picked up very quickly. But I am not a very good teacher, I'll admit that. I would love to learn how to best explain what is what because I learnt by ear so I had no sort of reference point."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Ralph Lauren was the official couturier for the Church wedding, while Sabyasachi designed the outfits for the Hindu ceremony, which took place the next day.