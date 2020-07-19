'So Grateful We Found One Another,' Writes Nick Jonas In His Birthday Post For 'Beautiful' Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas' birthday wish for his "beautiful" wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, is sugar, spice and everything nice. The singer posted a really stunning photo of himself and the 38-year-old actress on social media and accompanied it with an adorable birthday note, which will melt your heart. "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met," wrote Nick Jonas for Priyanka, adding: "I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday, beautiful." In the picture, Priyanka can be seen sitting on Nick's lap as they adorably look into each other's eyes. The actress looks gorgeous in a yellow dress.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' birthday post for Priyanka Chopra:

Nick Jonas' father Paul shared a photo from Nick and Priyanka's roka ceremony to wish his daughter-in-law in the sweetest way possible. "Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra. You bring joy to our family. Love you!" read the caption on his post.

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The duo are currently living in California, Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, in which she co-starred with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling lined-up. Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger and Amazon's series titled Citadel.