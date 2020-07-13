What Priyanka Chopra Posted About Celebrating Mom-In-Law's Birthday In Los Angeles

Priyanka with Denise and Franklin Jonas (courtesy papakjonas)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, married to singer Nick Jonas, shared an adorable birthday with for her mother-in-law Denise on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Mama Jonas! Thank you for your constant grace and generosity," she wrote along with a photo. Denise is currently with Priyanka and Nick and will celebrate her birthday with the couple and Priyanka is more than happy: "I'm so glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together. Love you so much," Priyanka wrote in her birthday greeting. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 - the couple shuttle between their homes in New York and Los Angeles through the year with Priyanka flying to Mumbai from time to time. Priyanka and Nick have been staying at their Los Angeles home since countries across the world went into complete lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, here's how Nick Jonas made his mother's birthday special: "Love you mom. Happy birthday!"

While Priyanka celebrated Nick Jonas' mom's birthday with her, she missed being with her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday. On Madhu Chopra's birthday in June, Priyanka had written: "My backbone, my strength, my 3 am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything. Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads."

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon. Priyanka is also part of another Amazon project, a series titled Citadel, in which she co-stars with Richard Madden.