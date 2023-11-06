Priyanka Chopra Missed Many Of Her Mom's Birthdays Before Realizing 'Life Is Short'

Image shared by Priyanka Chopra. (Courtesy: priyankachopra )

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been quite vocal about her journey in the industry. The former Miss World recently opened up about how she used to miss important moments in her life due to work commitments. Speaking to Tiffany Reid for the Marshalls Good Stuff Social event, Priyanka said that she used to forget her mother's, Dr Madhu Chopra, birthday. “I don't remember how many of my mother's birthdays I have forgotten or I might have missed. How many times I forgot to call her in my 20s.” The actress added that she even missed Diwali festivities due to her work schedule. “They don't have Diwali here [Europe] so it's fine. I just skipped and missed and didn't think it was okay till I did,” the actress added.

Priyanka Chopra said that she realised the importance of time after her father fell ill. Priyanka's dad, Ashok Chopra, died in 2013 after battling cancer.

Recalling the tough phase when her father was diagnosed with cancer, Priyanka Chopra said, “It was a really big thing. I think that was a very momentous moment for me where I realised that life is short and we worry about so many trivial things when there are so many big things for us to worry about. I think focusing on that brings you to the ground.” Ashok Chopra was first diagnosed with cancer in 2005. Priyanka was shooting for Bluffmaster at that time.

Priyanka Chopra shared a special bond with her father. She also has a tattoo on her wrist that reads, “Daddy's Li'l Girl."

Earlier, in an interview, Priyanka Chopra spoke about how her father reacted when she returned to India as a teenager after studying in America. “My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out. That was the only thing I had ever done, come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I came back a little bit more woman than my dad would have anticipated at 16. When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school I had boys follow me home. One of them jumped into my balcony at night. That's why my dad was like, 'F*** this, bars, all your jeans are confiscated, you are going to wear Indian suits, nothing happening. I had a driver drive me everywhere, he was freaked out. I get it but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad."

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.