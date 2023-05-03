What 16-Year-Old Priyanka Chopra's Dad Did After A Boy Jumped Into Her Balcony

Priyanka Chopra in a throwback picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Superstar Priyanka Chopra is the woman of the hour. In addition to making headlines for her stunning appearance alongside her husband Nick Jonas at the Met Gala 2023, the superstar also served as a guest on the Howard Stern Show. In a candid conversation, the Citadel star opened up about her career, her parents, her marriage with Nick Jonas, her Miss World win and her growing up years in America. In particular, the actress shared how her father Dr Ashok Chopra reacted when Priyanka returned to India as a teenager after studying in America. She explained that the attention she received from strangers led to her father putting bars on their windows.

Priyanka Chopra shared, “My dad was super paranoid because he sent to America a 12-year-old with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out. That was the only thing I had ever done, come back after all of these American hormones and the food. I come back a little bit more woman than my dad would have anticipated at 16. When I went back to India and I was in this small town and I was peacocking like I peacocked in my American high school I had boys follow me home. One of them jumped into my balcony at night. That's why my dad was like, 'F*** this, bars, all your jeans are confiscated, you are going to wear Indian suits, nothing happening. I had a driver drive me everywhere, he was freaked out. I get it but then my career happened. I feel so bad for my dad."

Confessing that she did not understand the gravity of the situation as a teenager, Priyanka Chopra added that her father ensured that followed a set of rules as “she hit puberty”. Priyanka Chopra said: “ I didn't understand the gravity of it. I thought I was invincible. I think about it now. How did I get away with this s*** that I did? But it was this invincible thing of, 'I can get away with anything'. But that day when somebody was outside my bedroom. He was outside my balcony and I saw him and I screamed and went to my dad. My dad came, he jumped and he went away. The next day my dad was like, 'You need rules'. I was so arrogant and vain in those two years of my life. Especially when I came back to India. Suddenly there was this equity on me which I didn't have in American high school where the girls were bullying me."

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her marriage to Nick Jonas and their initial interactions. Despite feeling attracted to Nick during their first meeting, she didn't immediately pursue him for various reasons, Priyanka said, which included the fact that she had just been nursing a broken heart. However, Nick decided to take things to the next level as Priyanka was leaving a Hollywood party and professed his love for her. “It was such a Prince Charming moment. It was like time stopped. And also, he was like so hot…It was really like a meet-cute from a movie … It was all slow motion,” the star said about the moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen as the lead actress in Citadel. She will also be seen in Love Again and Jee Le Zara.