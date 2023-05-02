Met Gala 2023: The Best Of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas (Including The Latest Looks)

Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

No Monday blues for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the star couple are busy attending the grand exhibit at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art - it is Met Gala day afterall. The couple were twinning and winning as they walked the red carpet together. Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wore Valentino. Priyanka Chopra accentuated her look with Bulgari jewels. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' ensembles were in keeping with the theme - "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". As their tribute to the iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, Priyanka and Nick showed up in shaded of black and white - the designer's favourite colours.

See pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas here:

(Image courtesy: AFP)

(Image courtesy: AFP)

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story began on Met Gala and they have been attending regularly for years. In 2019, they kissed on the red carpet. "Sometimes you just have to sneak it in," read the caption on Priyanka's post.

Here's a throwback:

Their romance began when Priyanka and Nick made a stunning appearance in Ralph Lauren couture back in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.