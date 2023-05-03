The Necklace Priyanka Chopra Wore To The Met Gala Costs Over Rs 200 Crore: Report

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra turned heads during her 4th Met Gala appearance on Tuesday morning. The actress walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas, dressed in a Valentino number. Meanwhile, the piece of jewelry that the actress wore to the gala, has been the talk of the town. Priyanka Chopra, who happens to be a brand ambassador of the Italian jewelry company Bulgari, reportedly wore a necklace that costs somewhere between Rs 204-205 crore. "A particularly interesting one that caught the eye of the masses was the statement 11.3-carat Bulgari diamond necklace that sat at the base of Chopra's neck. This piece is to be auctioned off at the end of the Met Gala event for 205 crore rupees as per the market report," a Vogue India article stated.

An article by Harper Bazaar UK stated that the statement piece features a "single stone - the Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond - worth an incredible $25 million. The 11.16-carat gem, which gets its name thanks to its vibrant oceanic blue colour, was originally set as a ring in 1970 and is the largest Bulgari blue diamond to ever have been offered for sale by Sotheby's."

Take a look at the necklace worn by Priyanka Chopra here:

Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of Bulgari shared photos of brand ambassadors Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway from the Met Gala. Swipe to see Priyanka Chopra's picture.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hollywood film Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The actress recently starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.