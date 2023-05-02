Met Gala 2023: How Priyanka Chopra Spent The 'First Monday In May' - See Her Album

Image is shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra had a great start to her "first Monday" of the month and her Instagram feed stands as proof. The actress recently attended the Met Gala in the company of her husband and absolutely stole the show in her gorgeous high-slit black gown. The star couple or rather Met Gala veterans, did not disappoint their fans and served fashion goals as they walked the ramp, looking ravishing in Valentino outfits. Sharing some pictures from the star-studded day, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "First Monday in May." One of the first people to drop a heart on the post was Valentino. For the unversed, the Met Gala event is always held on the first Monday in the month May.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra arrived for the fashion exhibit with her husband Nick Jonas. Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra wore Valentino. Priyanka Chopra complimented her look with Bulgari jewels. As a tribute to the iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, Priyanka and Nick showed up the designer's favourite colours, namely black and white.

Photo Credit: (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Let's take a look at the Met Gala veteran's fashion display across the years. The star couple were seen together at Met Gala 2017, wearing items from the shelves of designer Ralph Lauren. For the 2017 event, the actress chose a thigh-high slit Ralph Lauren trench coat gown and complemented her look with black boots while Nick went for a printed Ralph Lauren suit.

Nick also posted a solo picture of Priyanka set against a red and yellow background. See the post here:

For the 2019 gala event, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand-in-hand wearing Dior. Priyanka made an appearance in a feathered and thigh-high slit gown while Nick Jonas also opted for a white Dior suit.

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, besides Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani also attend the gala. This year's Met Gala honoured the timeless legacy of designer Karl Lagerfeld.