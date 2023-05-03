Met Gala Done, Priyanka Chopra Is Busy Relaxing With Daughter Malti Marie. See Post

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who turned heads with her appearance at Met Gala yesterday, is busy relaxing and enjoying the Wednesday morning with her daughter Malti Marie. The Citadel star has shared a picture of her daughter on her Instagram stories in which we can see the 1-year-old enjoying New York City's breathtaking view from the window. In the image, Malti Marie can be seen in a white top and green pyjamas. And don't miss her cute dangle earrings. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "U (You) make it all worthwhile...#nyclove," followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Malti Marie's adorable picture here:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were twinning and winning at Met Gala in black ensembles from the shelves of Valentino. The actress looked stunning in a black off-shoulder thigh-high black gown and added Bulgari jewels to accentuate her look. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' ensembles were in keeping with the theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty".

The actress shared many pictures from the event and captioned it as "First Monday in May".

Take a look below:

Later that day, Priyanka Chopra opted for a fiery red ensemble for the afterparty. She wore Valentino and accessorised her look with a black necktie. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, complemented her in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra can be currently seen in Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The web series is being streamed on Amazon Prime Videos.