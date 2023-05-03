Met Gala Done, Priyanka Chopra Is Busy Relaxing With Daughter Malti Marie. See Post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas added glam quotient at Met Gala with their appearance

Met Gala Done, Priyanka Chopra Is Busy Relaxing With Daughter Malti Marie. See Post

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra, who turned heads with her appearance at Met Gala yesterday, is busy relaxing and enjoying the Wednesday morning with her daughter Malti Marie. The Citadel star has shared a picture of her daughter on her Instagram stories in which we can see the 1-year-old enjoying New York City's breathtaking view from the window. In the image, Malti Marie can be seen in a white top and green pyjamas. And don't miss her cute dangle earrings. Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, "U (You) make it all worthwhile...#nyclove," followed by heart emoticons. 

Take a look at Malti Marie's adorable picture here:

7f82637

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were twinning and winning at Met Gala in black ensembles from the shelves of Valentino. The actress looked stunning in a black off-shoulder thigh-high black gown and added Bulgari jewels to accentuate her look. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit with a white shirt. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' ensembles were in keeping with the theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". 

The actress shared many pictures from the event and captioned it as "First Monday in May". 

Take a look below: 

Later that day, Priyanka Chopra opted for a fiery red ensemble for the afterparty. She wore Valentino and accessorised her look with a black necktie. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, complemented her in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra can be currently seen in Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. The web series is being streamed on Amazon Prime Videos.

Also Read

.