Malti Marie's 'Met Glam With Mama' Priyanka Chopra And Dad Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

On the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas slayed at the Met Gala in New York this year. Off the red carpet, they were busy with parental duties. The star couple, who walked the red carpet together in Valentino numbers, shared some behind-the-scene pictures from the ball - the green room, precisely. Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of herself from the make-up chair with daughter Malti Marie in her lap. Cute, na? She wrote, "Met glam with mama #MM." She also posted a picture with her pet dog Diana and she wrote, "Reunited with Diana."

See the pictures here:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Nick Jonas posted a picture with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie and he wrote in his caption, "Pre Met with my girls." Nick Jonas shared an equally adorable post. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year that read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas has a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.