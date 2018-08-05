Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Spotted Partying In Singapore In Viral Instagram Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged

Looking for an updated on the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas romance corner? Here's one - the rumoured couple were spotted chilling in Singapore recently. In videos shared on social media, Priyanka and Nick were seen navigating the Singapore airport hand-in-hand. Priyanka was dressed in black and denims while Nick was his usual cool and casual self. Priyanka appears to have accompanied Nick to Singapore for a concert. However, the airport video is not the only one that's gone viral. In another video, Priyanka can be seen partying with friends while Nick, seated beside the actress, whispers sweet nothings to her. Priyanka and Nick are rumoured to be engaged already with September as their reported wedding month.

This is not the first time that Priyanka has tagged along as Nick's plus one to a concert. Soon after Nick's Mumbai visit, the duo flew off to Brazil for a Villa Mix concert, from where she Instagrammed a photo of Nick performing with the caption: "Mine."

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

Last week, reports about Priyanka's speculated engagement to Nick Jonas set the Internet on fire after director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that the 36-year-old actress has left Bharat for a "very, very special reason" and informed the team "in the Nick of time" (See the capital N there?). Soon after international tabloids like People Magazine and E! reported that the rumoured couple may have been engaged for over a week - Nick reportedly popped the question during her birthday celebrations in London.

During his visit to India earlier this year, Nick Jonas bonded with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and went on a weekend getaway with the Chopra siblings. Priyanka is also reported to have introduced her rumoured fiance to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is a close friend of hers.

Last week, Priyanka wrapped the third and the last season of Quantico just in time to take off with Nick Jonas. Her exit from Bharat has reportedly made way for her entry to Chris Patt's Cowboy Ninja Viking. Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with opposite Farhan Akhtar is her only Bollywood reserve so far. She also has Hollywood films like Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake in the pipeline.