Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Introduced Nick Jonas To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been trending on and off after reports of their rumoured engagement went viral on Friday. Now, reports state that the duo had met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) at their home, around the same time when Nick had apparently proposed to Priyanka. US Weekly reports that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent some time at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's house in Oxfordshire, England. Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry this May, have been friends for a while now. Priyanka had attended Meghan Markle's wedding. She also wrote the Time 100 essay for Suits star in April this year.

Priyanka reportedly got engaged to Nick on her birthday (July 18) in London. Nick had proposed with a ring he had apparently picked out from a Tiffany store in New York.

A tweet by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar hinted that Priyanka might get married to Nick. Announcing Priyanka's exit from Bharat, Ali had tweeted the she quit the film for a 'very, very special reason' which she told the team about 'in the Nick of time.' People Magazine and E! reported that Nick asked Priyanka to marry him while celebrating her 36th birthday in London.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Rumours of Priyanka Chopra, 36, dating and Nick Jonas, 25, featured in headlines after they were spotted together several times on dinner date and gatherings. Later, Priyanka was seen at Nick's Jonas cousin's wedding and he then accompanied her to India. They even holidayed in Goa with Priyanka's family and attended an Ambani party.

Back home, Priyanka Chopra will soon start filming The Sky Is Pink, her first Hindi film in two years. She is now seen in American show Quantico and made her Hollywood debut last year with Baywatch. Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake are her upcoming films in Hollywood.