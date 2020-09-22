Priyanka Chopra Joins Kate Winslet And A Bunch Of Celebs As The New Voice Of Calm

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (Courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka has been roped in for a series named 'A World Of Calm'

Priyanka will be one of the narrators on the series

The series focuses on an audio-visual experience for stress relief

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood star Kate Winslet are the new additions to the voice cast of HBO Max's upcoming series A World Of Calm. "Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for HBO Max's Calm series, A World Of Calm. Coming 1 October," tweeted Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday morning. A World Of Calm is a ten-episode series which will have half-hour episodes, each with stunning visuals and soothing narration as a calming experience for the viewers. A World Of Calm is a collaboration between the popular mental health awareness app Calm and production house Nutopia.

Priyanka Chopra and Kate Winslet, as the new voices of Calm, have joined a bunch of others stars who were already roped in for the project - Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

Here's what tweeted Priyanka Chopra.

Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for @hbomax's @calm series, "A World Of Calm." Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020

Priyanka, currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, always has a packed work-roster. Priyanka, who owns the production house Purple Pebble Pictures, has co-produced an upcoming Amazon Movie titled Evil Eye. In terms of movies, Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger, the release She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon. earlier this year, Priyanka signed a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon.