Priyanka Chopra, We Saw What You Did There. Her Post About Evil Eye Is Bang On

Priyanka Chopra shared this selfie (courtesy priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is co-producing a horror thriller titled Evil Eye, is excelling at playing with words with each passing day. The 38-year-old actress-producer, also got a new hairstyle - she now sports bangs and looks all the more fabulous. On Monday, Priyanka Chopra shared a sun-kissed selfie and captioned it with her thoughts on keeping the "evil eye" away. "Chashme Baddoor: Far be the evil eye," she wrote - see what she did there? Actress Mindy Kaling, who co-stars with Priyanka Chopra in an upcoming romantic-comedy, commented: "With these bangs on, you are fire." We agree.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's California mood here:

Priyanka introduced her new look on Instagram with this post: "New hair, don't care."

Priyanka teased us about her new look with this post with husband Nick Jonas: "My forever guy... so grateful for you."

Last week, Priyanka shared the trailer of Evil Eye, which is a mystery horror centred around the concept of an evil eye (believed to be a curse). Evil Eye is part of an eight-film series to be backed by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions and Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, among others. Watch the trailer of Evil Eye here.

Directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, Evil Eye is inspired by author Madhuri Shekar's book of the same name and explores the themes of reincarnation and superstition in the setting of an Indian culture. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 13.