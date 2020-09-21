Emmys 2020: What Priyanka Chopra Shared With A Throwback Memory

A throwback of Priyanka at the Emmys

Priyanka Chopra, without fails, revisits throwback memories on the day of Emmys every year and this year was no different. The 38-year-old actress, just hours ahead of the 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. Priyanka Chopra, who attended the Emmys in 2016 and 2017 and took over the red carpet both times, reminded us of how stunning she made head turns at the awards just a few years ago, with a slow-mo shot of herself twirling in her red Jason Wu gown. Priyanka shared her Emmys memory with a good luck message for the nominees and wrote: "Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Last year, Priyanka Chopra did something similar, sharing glimpses of her Emmy looks from 2017 and 2016. While she wore Jason Wu in 2016, she rocked a feather white Balmain gown in 2017. Well, what can we say, she is Priyanka Chopra after all. Here's how she had cheered for the nominees last year: "Twirling through life. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. As always, it was such a spectacular evening."

The 72nd Emmy Awards are virtual this year with TV personality Jimmy Kimmel as the host of the show - the venue for him is an empty Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, as there was no red carpet or live audience this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka's upcoming projects include a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and Netflix's The White Tiger.