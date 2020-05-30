Priyanka Chopra Is Busy Soaking Up The Sun In California. See Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Having a dull day? Don't worry, Priyanka Chopra's latest social media entry will cheer you up. The actress, who is currently living in California with husband, singer Nick Jonas, added another photo to her quarantine diaries and it is stunning. Priyanka loves basking in the sun and we got another glimpse of her enjoying her favourite lockdown activity on Saturday. In the sun-kissed selfie, Priyanka can be seen complementing her sun-bathing look with an earring and a touch of cherry lip colour. She looks pretty in a white shirt. "A cherry lip and sunshine...maybe even an earring...I'm feeling adventurous," the actress captioned her selfie in her own style.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's sun-kissed selfies always make our day. Like the one from last week, in which Priyanka can be seen soaking up the sun on a deck. "Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it's a good day," she wrote alongside the photo. Check it out:

Priyanka and Nick Jonas' pet dogs Gino and Diana also accompany the actress sometimes during her sun-bathing routine. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, in which she co-starred with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She has featured in a couple of Hollywood films and series like Quantico, Baywatch, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic. Priyanka Chopra has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling lined-up.