Priyanka Chopra Bonds With Kapoor Sisters Janhvi And Khushi. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of herself chilling with the Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi on Instagram. The photo shared by the 36-year-old actress is from their recent visit to Italy. Priyanka, Janhvi and Khushi were in Lake Como in northern Italy to attend the engagement of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. The engagement bash was also attended by Janhvi's cousin Sonam Kapoor, brother-in-law Anand Ahuja and uncle Anil Kapoor. Priyanka Chopra surely had a gala time chilling with her girls and this photo shared by actress is proof. The photo has garnered over four lakh likes within an hour. Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra have also liked the photo. We chanced up on Janhvi Kapoor's comment on the photo which read: "Hahaha I know why this picture is cropped! Cashmere illusion."

Earlier, Priyanka had invited Janhvi to celebrate her late father's birth anniversary. Janhvi joined Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra for the small dinner. Janhvi was later spotted neing escorted to car by Priyanka.

On Monday, we chanced upon photographs of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chilling with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The photos shared by the fan clubs appeared to be from their recent visit to Italy. The photos featured Priyanka, Nick, Sonam and Anand having a gala time by the pool side.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She also has Cowboy Ninja Viking and A Kid Like Jake in the line-up.

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, has Karan Johar's Takht in the line-up.