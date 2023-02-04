Priyanka Chopra And Daughter Malti Marie's Colorado Diaries. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie checked into Aspen, Colorado, pictures from which the actress shared on social media. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Aspen with her daughter Malti Marie. She was also accompanied by a couple of friends. She captioned the post: "Creating perfect moments everyday." Priyanka added an evil eye emoji, a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji along with the post. Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas dropped a heart and a fire emoji in the comments section.

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra revealed daughter Malti Marie's face at an event where her husband Nick Jonas and her brother-in-laws Kevin and Joe made it to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Priyanka Chopra recently featured on the cover of British Vogue, which also featured her daughter Malti Marie. "Another one of our many firsts together... MM British Vogue, February 2023," she captioned it.

Announcing the arrival of their baby girl, the star couple shared a statement in January last year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year.