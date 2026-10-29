Preity Zinta's Karwa Chauth Celebration For Gene Goodenough Hits A Minor Hiccup

Preity Zinta is observing Karwa Chauth for her husband, Gene Goodenough, in the US, but the celebrations have come with a little challenge. She was unable to spot the moon in the sky. The actor took to X on Wednesday to ask her followers if they could see the moon anywhere in the US. She even jokingly wondered if it had disappeared altogether.

Preity wrote, "Is it just me or has the moon disappeared? Has anyone seen the moon on the east coast? My karvachauth vrat is on & the moon is playing hide n seek in a cloudy sky."

In the comments, several users wondered if the actor had kept the fast on the wrong day. Preity observed Karwa Chauth on Wednesday, October 28, in the US. However, the festival is being celebrated in India today.

Preity Zinta got married to American financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. The couple welcomed twin babies, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia, via surrogacy in November 2021.

On the work front, Preity made her comeback this year with Batwara 1947. The film also starred Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike and failed to make a significant impact at the box office.

Reacting to Batwara 1947's failure, Preity acknowledged that some aspects of a film's journey are beyond an actor's control. "I am very proud of the film, and it's a very overwhelming experience. And as an actor, I am always managing expectations. Once I am working, I put in my 100 per cent. As I said earlier, I believe in karam (deed). You do your karam and then leave the rest to god. You can't control what happens. So, you work as hard as you can on every film; I give my 1000 per cent and then leave the rest to God," she said in an interview with Mid-Day.

Priety was later seen in Vibe, co-starring Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava. Even that film did not perform well at the box office.

Also Read | 'Started With The Best': Preity Zinta Credits Soldier Co-Actor Bobby Deol For Recommending Her Name