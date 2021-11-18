Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough Welcome Twins Via Surrogacy

Preity Zinta shared this photo.

Congratulations, Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough. The couple surprised their fans on Thursday by announcing the birth of their twins - Jai and Gia - via surrogacy in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, the actress wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles.