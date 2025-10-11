To Amitabh Bachchan, 83 Today, A Birthday Wish From <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Co-Star Prabhas

Prabhas has penned a heartfelt greeting to Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of the latter's birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, actor Prabhas wrote, "Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir. Happy Happy Happy Birthday."

It may be recalled that Prabhas had worked with the Big B in director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD'. While Prabhas played the character of Bhairava in the film, Amitabh Bachchan played a pivotal role as Ashwatthama.

For the unaware, the film also featured actors Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in important roles. The film, which went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster, has raised expectations for the upcoming parts to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently in Greece filming a couple of songs for his eagerly awaited horror thriller 'The Raja Saab'.

Director Maruthi, who is directing the film, recently put out a post to make the point that he was awestruck by the energy Prabhas was generating in the dance numbers.

Taking to its X timeline, director Maruthi posted an iconic scene from director S S Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' in which Kattappa lifts the heel of Baahubali and places it on his head and wrote, "Watching my darling #Prabhas energy for the songs.Just remembered this one. #TheRajaSaab 9th Jan 2026 Inka mee opika."

The unit of The Raja Saab is currently in Greece to film the final two songs of the film. It may be recalled that the unit has already completed all the talkie portions of the film. In fact, the unit has also begun dubbing for the film.

The film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year, is now slated to release on January 9 next year

The Raja Saab has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of The Raja Saab includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

