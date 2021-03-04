Pooja Batra's Throwback Mood Summed Up In A Stunning Pic

Pooja Batra shared this image. (courtesy poojabatra)

Actress Pooja Batra is clearly dreaming of her pool time and her latest Instagram post is proof. Keeping up with the spirit of Throwback Thursday, the actress posted some memories on the photo-sharing application. In the pictures, Pooja can be seen chilling in a pool, dressed in a white bikini. She added a pop of red with some lip colour and statement earrings. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the Virasat actress captioned the post: "I decide my vibe." She added the hashtag #tbt to her post. Her husband Nawab Shah flooded the comments section of her post with heart emojis.

Pooja Batra loves to share posts from different facets of her life. Over the weekend, she shared this picture perfect shot from a yoga session along with her husband Nawab Shah. "The zig and zag of our life. #weekend #marriedlife #couples," she wrote.

In the Nineties, Pooja Batra was best known as the face of Liril soap commercial. After her Miss India win, she delayed her plans of joining Bollywood to finish her education. In 1997, she made a full-fledged debut in Vishwavidhaata but she shot to fame with her role in Virasat, also starring Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Amrish Puri. Pooja Batra's filmography also includes movies such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Nayak and Haseena Maan Jayegi.

In 2019, Pooja Batra got married to long-time boyfriend Nawab Shah, away from the media glare and released pictures later. They hosted a private wedding ceremony in Delhi, in July 2019. Nawab Shah has featured in Dabangg 3, Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.