Pooja Batra's Throwback Pic Of Nawab Shah Proposing To Her Is Pure Gold

Pooja Batra just dropped the most adorable throwback picture on her Instagram profile. On Thursday, the 43-year-old actress shared a set of pictures with Nawab Shah and it has our heart. In the pictures, Nawab can be seen kneeling in front of Pooja and holding her hand, while Pooja can be seen smiling with all her heart. In another shot, Pooja can be seen kissing Nawab's mom. Sharing the set of pictures, Pooja wrote, "Last year, today was the day when my hubby Nawab Shah proposed to me in the presence of his mom and his family." Referring to her mother-in-law Moore who died in October, 2019, Pooja further added, "May your blessings and love always be with us, Moore. We miss you." Take a look:

Pooja and Nawab Shah never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. A few weeks ago, Pooja shared a picture featuring Nawab and urged her fans to stay at home. "Nawab Shah and I are following the government guidelines to minimise the spread and impact of COVID-19 and encourage all to stay home. In this unprecedented and isolated time, we hope we can be a source of comfort and personal connection to all of you," wrote Pooja.

This is how Nawab Shah's Eid post for 2020 looked like - a picture of himself and Pooja cutting a cake. "Sweet Eid is here," wrote Nawab.

Last year, in an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja spoke about her relationship with Nawab and said, "I knew of Nawab by virtue of being in the same profession. However, we strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly." Pooja and Nawab got married in July, 2019. Pooja was earlier married to Sonu S Ahluwalia, with whom she parted ways in 2011.

Pooja Batra was crowned Femina Miss India International in 1993. She was last seen in the 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game where she shared screen space with Omi Vaidya and Parvin Dabas. On the other hand, Nawab Shah has starred in films such as Don 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Panipat, Luck and Dilwale. He was last seen in the 2020 Tamil thriller Darbar where he shared screen space with Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty.