Asked About Returning To Acting, Pooja Batra Said: 'Done American Shows, Haven't Just Been Sitting And Eating Potatoes'

Highlights Pooja has starred in American shows like Lethal Weapon and Timeless

"I have been doing a lot of work in America," she said

"I have been working on my craft," she added

Actress Pooja Batra, whose work credit includes several Bollywood and Hollywood projects, awaits the release of her next Hindi film titled Squad, which marks her first Bollywood project after the 2017's Mirror Game. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pooja Batra was asked about how she has been feeling about "returning to acting" after a couple of years when she said she has been acting in many American shows and hasn't "just been sitting and eating potatoes." Pooja Batra, who played an astronaut in Vincent Tran and Riyaana Hartley's 2017 film One Under The Sun, has also starred in American shows like Lethal Weapon, Timeless and Rookie.

The actress, who rose to popularity in India for her performance in the 1997 film Virasat, also starred in Tony Stopperan's 2019 romantic-drama Draupadi Unleashed that was set in India.

She told Hindustan Times: "I have been doing a lot of work in America. I have done a lot of American shows albeit not as many as I would have done. I did Lethal Weapon, Timeless, Rookie, and a movie in which I played an astronaut. I did Draupadi Unleashed which came out during Covid. Currently, I am doing a movie titled Hexan Galaton and I have booked a pilot as well. I have been working on my craft and haven't just been sitting and eating potatoes."

Pooja Batra added that she hopes her performance in Squad, which will premiere ZEE5 on November 12, will "open the doors in her own country" for more projects. She told the publication: "I am hoping my role in Squad is appreciated and that opens the doors in my own country for me to do more projects."

The actress, whose husband Nawab Shah lives in Mumbai, shuttles between India and California for work. On her Instagram feed, she often shares pictures with Hollywood celebs. Recently, she watched Al Pacino's 1979 film And Justice For All with him and wrote while sharing their photos: "With the legend himself Al Pacino. Such an honor. Thank you author Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla for the afternoon with Al watching his movie 'And Justice For All'."

Pooja Batra made her debut in Bollywood with the 1997 film Virasat. She has featured in several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Sisindri, Vishwavidhaata, Saazish, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Nayak: The Real Hero and Hum Tum Shabana.