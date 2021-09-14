'Such An Honour': Pooja Batra Posts Pics With Al Pacino From Los Angeles

Pooja Batra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: poojabatra)

Pooja Batra, on Tuesday, posted a set of pictures of herself with the one and only Al Pacino. The actress, who is currently in Los Angeles, watched Al Pacino's 1979 film And Justice For All with him and shared a few pictures from their get-together on social media. She looks pretty in a checkered dress while the Godfather actor, as usual, looks dashing in a blue suit. "With the legend himself Al Pacino. Such an honor. Thank you author Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla for the afternoon with Al watching his movie 'And Justice For All'," wrote the actress in the caption of her post.

After seeing Pooja Batra's pictures with Al Pacino, her husband and actor Nawab Shah is having FOMO. The actor, who is in India, reshared the pictures on his Instagram feed and wrote: "Mastro Al Pacino. Now I am missing LA Pooja." Take a look:

Pooja Batra has been updating her Los Angeles diaries on Instagram almost every day. On Monday, she posted pictures of herself from the Santa Monica Pier and borrowed a quote from Phillip Shepherd for the caption. Check out her post here:

In terms of work, Pooja Batra made her debut in Bollywood with the 1997 film Virasat. She has featured in several Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films like Sisindri, Vishwavidhaata, Saazish, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Nayak: The Real Hero and Hum Tum Shabana. Pooja Batra's last Bollywood film was 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game.