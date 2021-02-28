Pooja Batra And Nawab Shah Redefine Fitness In This Pic

Pooja Batra shared this image. (courtesy poojabatra)

Pooja Batra and her husband Nawab Shah are giving us major fitness goals and how. On Sunday, the actress shared a picture of herself and her husband Nawab Shah from their yoga diaries. In the picture, Pooja Batra can be seen doing Shirshasana, while Nawab Shah can be seen posing with a leg lifted with utmost ease. The actress captioned the post: "The zig and zag of our life." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #weekend, #marriedlife and #couples. In the comments section of his wife's post, Nawab Shah dropped multiple heart emojis. "Wow," commented an Instagram user. "Inspirational," added another one.

Pooja Batra swears by yoga and often shares pictures from her fitness routines. On Saturday, she shared this shot and wrote: "We were born to move: Our whole body is designed around mobility! Movement is vital to health, and, it is powerful medicine. #yogawithpoojabatra."

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah hosted a private wedding ceremony in Delhi, in July 2019. The reports of their wedding surfaced on after Pooja was spotted wearing traditional bridal choora. Pooja later confirmed the news of her wedding and told Bombay Times. "I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are," she said.

Pooja Batra has starred in films like Vishwavidhaata, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat and Nayak to name a few. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game. Nawab Shah, who featured in Dabangg 3, has also starred in films such as Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.