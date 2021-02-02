Pooja Batra's Pic With Elon Musk Has A Game Of Thrones Connection

Pooja Batra shared this photo (courtesy poojabatra)

Actress Pooja Batra, who often shares photos with celebs on international repute, added one more to the album. This time, with the richest person on the planet - Elon Musk. Going by Pooja Batra's caption, her photo with Elon Musk is a throwback memory, clicked at Los Angeles' The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel a few years ago. "With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever - Elon Musk," Pooja Batra captioned her photo. Elon Musk is the entrepreneur behind Aerospace company SpaceX and clean energy automobile brand Tesla. After much anticipation, the Tesla CEO finally made its entry in India last month, registering and office in Bengaluru.

When Pooja Batra hung out with Elon Musk at Game Of Thrones party:

Interestingly, Pooja Batra caught up with Elon Musk at the premiere party of Season 6 of Game Of Thrones in 2016. At the party, Pooja Batra rubbed shoulders with the cast and crew of Game Of Thrones and had filled up her Instagram with photos starring Lena Headey, Aidan Gillen and Alfie Allen.

In the past, Pooja Batra has also shared photos with Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Jason Statham.

In terms of work, the actress is best-known for her performances in films such as Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat, Bhai and Nayak to name a few. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game. She stepped into Bollywood with the 1997 film Vishwavidhaata. In 2019, Pooja Batra got married to long-time boyfriend Nawab Shah, away from the media glare and released pictures later.