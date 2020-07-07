Nothing Makes Pooja Batra Smile Like A Walk On The Beach. See Pic

Pooja Batra shared this image. (courtesy: poojabatra)

Actress Pooja Batra shared a picture of her happy place on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and it has to do with the sun, sand and the beach. Pooja posted a throwback picture in which she can be seen flashing an ear-to-ear grin as she walks on the beach, dressed in a green outfit with white polka dots. The picture happens to be from Amanpulo, Philippines. The caption on her post read, "Nothing soothes the soul like a walk on the beach." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #Philippines, #archipelagos, #islands and #tbt.

Pooja Batra and her husband Nawab Shah celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the weekend by posting wishes for each other on social media. Pooja shared pictures from her wedding festivities and wrote: "A whole lifetime can lead to a moment. Happy 1st anniversary. July is for love."

Nawab Shah, in his anniversary post for Pooja wrote: "The universe gives each of our souls a twin, which is a reflection of our own souls, no matter how far apart these souls are separated, they will always find their way to one another. I love you Pooja. Happy anniversary."

Pooja began the week by posting a picture of herself with husband Nawab Shah at home and she wrote: "Life is a series of thousands of tiny miracles #mondaymotivation #selfie."

Pooja Batra has starred in films like Vishwavidhaata, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat, and Nayak to name a few. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game.