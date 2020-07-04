Here's How Pooja Batra And Nawab Shah Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary

Pooja Batra with Nawab Shah. (courtesy: poojabatra)

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, who got married on this day last year, wished each on their first wedding anniversary in the best way possible. Pooja shared a set of pictures from their wedding festivities and she wrote in the caption: "A whole lifetime can lead to a moment. Happy 1st anniversary." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #julyisforlovers. Meanwhile, Pooja's husband and actor Nawab Shah wrote in his anniversary greeting: "The universe gives each of our souls a twin, which is a reflection of our own souls, no matter how far apart these souls are separated, they will always find their way to one another. I love you Pooja. Happy anniversary."

Take a look at Pooja and Nawab's posts here:

Earlier, Pooja posted a picture from the time when Nawab proposed to her. She wrote: "Last year, today was the day when my hubby Nawab Shah proposed to me in the presence of his mom and his family."

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah hosted a private wedding ceremony in Delhi, in July last year. The reports of their wedding surfaced on after Pooja was spotted wearing traditional bridal choora. Pooja later confirmed the news of her wedding and told Bombay Times. "I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are."

Pooja Batra has starred in films like Vishwavidhaata, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Virasat, Bhai and Nayak to name a few. She was last seen in 2017 film Mirror Game.

Nawab Shah, who featured in Dabangg 3, has also starred in films such as Musafir, Lakshya, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dilwale.