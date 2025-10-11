Pooja Batra's Moscow Travel Diaries Are A Perfect Blend Of Art And Culture: Must-See Places In Russia's Heart

Pooja Batra has always been a globetrotter. She hops from one corner of the world to another and shares her adventures on Instagram. Whether it is Spain, Brazil, France, Dubai, or Tanzania, the actress has a knack for finding beauty everywhere she goes. Her latest stop? The enchanting city of Moscow, Russia.

On Friday, Pooja Batra uploaded a carousel of photos and videos capturing her time in the Russian capital. The first slide showed her striking a pose in front of the iconic St Basil's Cathedral at Red Square. With its colourful onion domes and intricate patterns, the cathedral is a must-visit for anyone exploring the city. From the outside charm to the interior's brilliant architecture, Pooja did not miss any detail. The star's pictures truly do justice to the cathedral's grandeur.

The actress also shared some snaps from her visit to the Tretyakov Gallery, one of Russia's top art museums. The gallery is home to an incredible collection of Russian fine art. In Pooja Batra's post, you can see her appreciating the stunning paintings and sculptures.

And because no trip is complete without good food, the last slide of Pooja Batra's carousel featured a delicious-looking salad she enjoyed at Pushkin Restaurant.

Take a look at Pooja Batra's post below:

If you are planning a trip to Moscow like Pooja Batra, besides exploring Red Square, St Basil's Cathedral, and the Tretyakov Gallery, here are a few more places you should add to your itinerary:

1. The Kremlin

The Kremlin is a symbol of Russia's power and history. You can explore the towers, the cathedrals, and some museums inside. If you wish, you can also watch the changing of the guard at the main entrance. It is a must for anyone interested in Russian history.

2. GUM Shopping Centre

Even if you are not into shopping, GUM is worth a visit. The building itself is stunning with its glass roof and elegant architecture. There are cafés inside where you can grab a coffee and enjoy people-watching. It is a nice blend of history and modern life.

3. Bolshoi Theatre

If you like ballet or opera, the Bolshoi Theatre is the place to be. The building looks grand and luxurious. Even if you do not catch a show, guided tours are available to see the interior and learn about its history.

4. Arbat Street

Arbat Street is a lively pedestrian street full of shops, cafés, and street performers. It is perfect for a relaxed evening stroll. You will find souvenirs, local snacks, and sometimes live musicians. The atmosphere is fun and very “Moscow.”

5. Gorky Park

Gorky Park is Moscow's most famous park and a great place to relax. You can rent bikes, walk along the river, or just sit on the grass. In summer, there are open-air events, and in winter, the park features ice skating rinks. It is a good spot to experience local life.